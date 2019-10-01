The Latest: Campaign to defeat Juul-backed measure goes on

FILE - In this June 17, 2019, file photo, a cashier displays a packet of tobacco-flavored Juul pods at a store in San Francisco. Juul Labs said Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, that it will stop supporting a ballot measure to overturn an anti-vaping law in San Francisco, effectively killing the campaign.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on a San Francisco ballot measure backed by Juul (all times local):

Noon

Opponents of a San Francisco ballot measure backed by Juul Labs say they will continue campaigning despite the e-cigarette maker bowing out of the race.

No on Prop. C campaign spokesman Matt Dorsey said Tuesday voters are confused over which way to vote given Juul's aggressive spending to promote its proposal. Proposition C is on the Nov. 5 ballot.

San Francisco passed a measure in June suspending the sale of e-cigarettes. Proposition C would permit sales to adults.

The San Francisco company said late Monday it will stop funding the measure after donating $19 million. Opponents have raised nearly $5 million, much of it from former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Last year, R.J. Reynolds spent nearly $12 million to fight a ban on flavored tobacco products and lost.

12:01 a.m.

Juul Labs says it will stop supporting a ballot measure to overturn an anti-vaping law in San Francisco, effectively killing the campaign.

The San Francisco-based vape products company announced Monday that it will stop funding Proposition C after donating nearly $19 million.

Although the measure remains on November's ballot, the Yes on Proposition C campaign says it won't be continuing its support efforts.

Juul says its decision was part of a companywide review from newly appointed CEO K.C. Crosthwaite. It came as the company is under investigation into concerns about its advertising.

The announcement also came as a 14th U.S. death related to vaping was reported in Nebraska.