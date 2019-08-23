Practical approach on health care gets a look from Democrats

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democratic voters appear to be reassessing their approach to health care, and pragmatic ideas are getting a closer look.

"Medicare for All" remains hugely popular, but in a recent poll, majorities of Democratic liberals and moderates said they would prefer to build on "Obamacare" to expand coverage.

The Kaiser Family Foundation poll found that 55% would prefer that approach, compared to 39% who said they'd favor launching a new government program that would replace America's mix of private and public insurance.

It could mean trouble for Sanders and his supporters, signaling a limit to how far Democratic voters are willing to move to the left.

The shifting views are echoed in voter interviews with The Associated Press and in the evolving positions of Democratic presidential candidates themselves.