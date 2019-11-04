Georgia governor unveils Medicaid plan with work requirement

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp plans to seek federal approval to expand Medicaid to the poorest, able-bodied adults. But his proposal is more limited than most other states, and would require the adults to work, volunteer, receive job training or attend school.

Kemp unveiled the plan on Monday, expanding Medicaid to adults who make no more than the federal poverty level. They'll have to pay monthly premiums and spend at least 80 hours a month working, volunteering, training or studying. Kemp's office calls it a conservative reform that reflects the state's values.

The Republican's work requirement is sure to face opposition. Critics say many adults eligible for Medicaid face barriers to entering the workforce, including medical conditions and care-taking responsibilities.