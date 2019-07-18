Florida can require licenses for dietary advice, court rules

A federal court has upheld a Florida law that limits who gets to give dietary advice.

The ruling comes in a lawsuit filed by a health coach who was fined for practicing without a dietary license. Heather Del Castillo said Florida's law violated her First Amendment right to free speech, noting dietary advice is ubiquitous online, in books and on TV.

The case underscores varying state laws on who can charge for personalized dietary advice, as well as the potential confusion about the differences between nutrition professionals.

Health coaches can get certificates from a variety of programs, but there's no consistent meaning to the title. By contrast, registered dietitians have education and training that generally qualify them to meet state licensing requirements.