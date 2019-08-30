Doctor charged with murder sues over coverage of legal costs

Fired doctor William Husel, third from left, leaves court with his new attorneys, Jose Baez, far left, and Diane Menashe, far right, and others following a hearing Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Husel is accused of ordering excessive painkiller doses for hospital patients and has pleaded not guilty to 25 counts of murder. less Fired doctor William Husel, third from left, leaves court with his new attorneys, Jose Baez, far left, and Diane Menashe, far right, and others following a hearing Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. ... more Photo: Kantele Franko, AP Photo: Kantele Franko, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Doctor charged with murder sues over coverage of legal costs 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio doctor charged with murder in the deaths of 25 hospital patients is suing his former employer's parent company for not covering his criminal defense costs, as it has in dozens of related civil cases.

William Husel's (HYOO'-suhl) federal lawsuit argues his professional liability insurance should cover the defense expenses. His complaint says that if Trinity Health Corporation's insurer won't advance his legal costs, it hurts his ability to defend himself .

The Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System found Husel ordered excessive painkillers for dozens of patients over several years.

Husel pleaded not guilty . He argues he was trying to provide proper palliative care to dying patients, not trying to kill them.

Messages seeking comment were left Friday for Livonia, Michigan-based Trinity Health.