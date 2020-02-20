China says number of new virus cases rose by just 394

People wear masks as they commute during the morning rush hour Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Chuo district in Tokyo. A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 75,000 people globally. More than 1,000 cases have been confirmed outside mainland China. Most of the cases outside China involve people from a cruise ship quarantined at a Japanese port.

BEIJING (AP) — China says the number the of new virus cases rose by just 394 from the previous day, with a rise in the death of 114.

The new figures Thursday followed an effort in the epicenter of the outbreak, the city of Wuhan, to go door-to-door to find every infected person. Most of the tens of thousands of cases have been in Hubei province, where Wuhan is the capital.

The new daily figure is a notable drop from the 1,749 cases recorded the previous day.