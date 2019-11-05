AP source: White House finds Pelosi drug plan 'unworkable'

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's plan authorizing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices is "unworkable" and President Donald Trump is instead supporting bipartisan Senate legislation.

A senior White House official tells The Associated Press the administration has concluded that Pelosi's approach toward Medicare drug price negotiations "can't be fixed in any reasonable amount of time."

The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing deliberations.

Trump is instead backing a bipartisan Senate bill from Iowa Republican Charles Grassley and Oregon Democrat Ron Wyden. It would limit what seniors pay out of their own pockets for medications, while also requiring drug companies to pay rebates to Medicare if they hike prices beyond the inflation rate.

Prospects for any legislation appear difficult this year.