https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/medical/article/19-people-report-illness-on-cruise-ship-in-14873774.php
19 people report illness on cruise ship in California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say 19 people aboard a cruise ship reported flu-like illnesses as they reached a Southern California port.
The Los Angeles Fire Department says authorities were called early Sunday to evaluate patients after they fell ill on a Norwegian Cruise Line ship.
Authorities say the patients were evaluated and declined to be taken to the hospital.
KABC-TV reports that a Norwegian spokesperson said stringent sanitation procedures were implemented after a few guests reported a stomach-related illness.
The luxury cruise ship “Joy” was refurbished this year and includes an on-board race track.
View Comments