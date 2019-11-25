Youth arrested for social media threats against school

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. (AP) — Law enforcement officers in the city of Spokane Valley have arrested a youth after he allegedly posted social media threats against Central Valley High School.

The youth posted the threatening video on Snapchat Saturday.

KREM-TV reports that deputies arrested the student at his home.

Spokane sheriff’s spokesman Mark Gregory says the youth admitted to posting the video and said it was supposed to be a joke. Gregory says the youth does not attend Central Valley High.

This was the second threat against the high school in less than a week. Classes were canceled at Central Valley last Friday after a different threat was found on a bathroom wall in the school.

Deputies say the two threats do not appear to be related.

