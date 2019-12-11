Washington state student inmates can now access the internet

SEATTLE (AP) — Incarcerated students have access to the internet for the first time in Washington state allowing them to work toward earning computer coding certificates.

KOMO-TV reported Tuesday that 10 students at the state Corrections Center for Women received their Tacoma Community College certificates in web development.

Officials say the class was offered before, but students did not have internet access.

Officials say the internet was not allowed for those incarcerated inside corrections facilities amid concerns inmates could contact people on the outside.

State officials say the Legislature approved the use of secure websites allowing inmates to use the internet without being able to access unapproved sites.

Officials from the state Department of Corrections and Tacoma Community College aim to expand secure internet education to all incarcerated students in the state.

