Washington state elementary teacher charged with molestation

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state elementary school teacher has been charged with molesting a former student.

The Columbian reported Monday that 60-year-old Jerry M. Miller was charged Friday in Clark County Superior Court.

Miller pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree child molestation, attempted first-degree child molestation and fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation.

Miller has been placed on administrative leave by Evergreen Public Schools, where he has worked since 1986.

Authorities say the physical education teacher inappropriately touched a female student multiple times at Ellsworth Elementary School in Vancouver.

Officials say the girl is now 13 and no longer a student at the school.

Miller was arrested at his Vancouver home Aug. 9 and granted supervised release. His trial is scheduled for Nov. 4.

