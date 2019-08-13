Washington private school delays classes after vandalism

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — A private school in Washington state is delaying the start of the school year by one week after officials say vandals caused about $250,000 in damage to the campus.

The Bellingham Herald reported Tuesday that the Bellingham Christian School announced that seventh and eighth grade classes will begin Sept. 9 and kindergarten through sixth grade classes will begin on Sept. 10.

Police arrested two girls, ages 14 and 15, earlier this month on suspicion of theft, malicious mischief and burglary.

Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy says the vandals sprayed fire extinguishers all over the gym, contaminating the building and damaging computers and other equipment temporarily stored there.

The vandals also wrote offensive words on walls and splattered the kitchen with condiments and food.

