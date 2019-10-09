Virginia capital's state-low graduation rate drops again

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — New data show the capital of Virginia's already state-low high school graduation rate has fallen again.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch, citing data from the Virginia Department of Education, reports just 7 in 10 city seniors finished high school on time last school year. The year prior, 3 in 4 students graduated on time.

The data also show 24% of students who would have graduated dropped out.

Superintendent Jason Kamras said in a statement that the district is "deeply disappointed." He says there's more work to do but he's confident Richmond schools are headed in the right direction.

The data release comes after school officials revealed this year that for an unknown number of years, educators were engaging in "inappropriate practices" that inflated graduation rates, including rubber-stamping student work.

