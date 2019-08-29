Vermont schools work to find ways to manage cellphone usage

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Middle and high schools in Vermont are grappling with how to manage students' cellphone usage.

Schools across the state have varying approaches ranging from limiting usage in classrooms to banning phones entirely.

Last year, Essex Middle School banned students from using their phones from the beginning of school at 8:05 a.m. to the end of the day at 3:15 p.m.

Colchester High School lets teachers set their own individualized classroom rules.

Principal Heather Baron says the school chose not to ban phones entirely, so staff could teach students when it is or isn't respectful to use them.

WCAX reports that the Vermont National Education Association plans to statistically compare schools' solutions for limiting cellphone usage.

