Utah Valley University introducing lactation pods for moms

OREM, Utah (AP) — Utah Valley University is introducing lactation pods for new mothers.

The Daily Herald reports the five pods are the size of small rooms, and they provide spaces where parents can privately breastfeed, pump and feed their infants.

Dean of Students Alexis Palmer says the university in Orem learned about the pods after they were spotted at airports. She remembers having to pump breastmilk in a restroom at an airport in the past, and she says it's a major headache for many women.

UVU has used offices as lactation spaces before, but its growing enrollment has made that harder.

The pods are unlocked through a mobile app, so they can be monitored to make sure they're not used for anything else.