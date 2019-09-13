Unloaded handgun found on Fargo North High School student

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Police are investigating the discovery of a handgun that was being carried by a student at Fargo North High School.

KFGO radio reports that a teacher originally suspected the student of being under the influence of marijuana. No drugs were found during a search, but officials say the student was armed with an unloaded .380 caliber handgun.

Officials say they received no threats of violence and there was no ammunition on the student or in the student's locker. The student has been suspended indefinitely.

Police are also investigating whether any other students are involved.

