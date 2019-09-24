University says president on leave for family medical issues

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — The president of Alabama's Jacksonville State University is taking a 90-day leave of absence.

News outlets report university trustees on Saturday approved leave for John Beehler beginning Oct. 1.

Trustee Chairman Randy Jones says Beehler's leave was compelled by medical problems among family members. He says the leave "is in no way related" to allegations of six statutory rapes on or near campus this year. Two underaged girls are alleged to be the victims.

Eight men are charged with second-degree rape, while one is charged with sodomy. All are free on bail.

Trustees were briefed Saturday on the rapes, possible lawsuits, and an investigation into whether JSU committed violations of federal law prohibiting discrimination against women.

A notice for the meeting said in part that trustees would evaluate Beehler.