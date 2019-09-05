University researcher awarded grant for sleep-apnea program

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A University of Arizona researcher has been awarded a $1.4 million grant to implement a program to help patients starting treatment for sleep apnea.

The university says the Washington-based Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute grant awarded to Dr. Sairam Parthasarathy will build on earlier research by helping newly diagnosed patients get the most out of CPAP treatment.

According to the university, the treatment saves lives but is difficult for many patients to follow.

The university said the program centers on creating a therapy program that trains "peer buddies" to educate and support new CPAP patients on how to use a CPAP machine.

The program will be made available to patients at Banner - University Medicine clinics in Tucson and later will be expanded to 11 Banner centers in six states.