University of Utah plans $925K in security improvements

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The University of Utah plans to spend about $925,000 to improve safety following the killing of a student track athlete on the Salt Lake City campus.

University President Ruth Watkins had called for a task force to evaluate safety after 21-year-old Lauren McCluskey was gun down in October by a man she briefly dated.

The task force made two dozen recommendations, including improving building alarms, adding police patrol outside of night classes and hiring a chief security officer.

The university is also rolling out a campus ride-hailing service. Students hired to be drivers will transport students and staff across campus.

The university plans to have most of the security measures in place before classes start next week.