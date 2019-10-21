University of New Mexico law student sues school over dust

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A University of New Mexico law student is suing the school and a construction company for kicking up dust.

KRQE-TV reports Zacary Wilson-Fetrow this month filed a lawsuit in Albuquerque District Court over public nuisance and negligence in connection with construction around the law school.

Wilson-Fetrow says dust from construction caused a terrible rash and respiratory problems. He says students were never given prior warning about construction.

Wilson-Fetrow is seeking around $400,000 in damages.

The University of New Mexico declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Wilson-Fetrow is representing himself.

