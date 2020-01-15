University of Kentucky to host summit on food systems

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A summit to promote local and sustainable food systems in Kentucky is planned for next month.

The second annual Kentucky Local Food Systems Summit is scheduled for Feb. 26 at the University of Kentucky’s Gatton Student Center, according to a statement from the Agriculture Department.

Participants will learn about issues including agricultural research, market development, community nutrition and public policy.

“Efforts like this one allow important conversations to take place between members of the Commonwealth’s agricultural and culinary industries," Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said. “These conversations help grow our economy, create jobs, and support Kentucky’s farm families.”

Lilian Brislen, executive director of The Food Connection, said she hopes the summit will help develop strategies for a sustainable food system.