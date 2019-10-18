University of Arizona approved to launch veterinary college

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The University of Arizona has gained approval from a nationwide veterinary association to open its College of Veterinary Medicine north of Tucson.

The Arizona Daily Star reports that the American Veterinary Medical Association council sent the university a letter of reasonable assurance Wednesday allowing the school to begin enrolling students in Oro Valley.

College officials say the first class is expected to enroll in 2020 and graduate in 2023. Applications are not yet open.

The medicine program marks the first public veterinary school in the state.

Officials say this is the third accreditation attempt after the council cited deficiencies in 2016 and 2018.

Officials say the college is now eligible for a provisional accreditation once the first class of students is enrolled and for a full accreditation once they graduate.

___

Information from: Arizona Daily Star, http://www.tucson.com