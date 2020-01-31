UNC's Williams: Anthony practicing, could play vs. BC

Ohio State guard D.J. Carton (3) and forward Kyle Young (25) defend while North Carolina guard Cole Anthony (2) shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. less Ohio State guard D.J. Carton (3) and forward Kyle Young (25) defend while North Carolina guard Cole Anthony (2) shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Wednesday, ... more Photo: Gerry Broome, AP Photo: Gerry Broome, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close UNC's Williams: Anthony practicing, could play vs. BC 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina coach Roy Williams says star freshman point guard Cole Anthony has returned to limited practice and could play Saturday against Boston College after missing 11 games following knee surgery.

Williams said Friday that Anthony got some 5-on-5 work Thursday after largely being limited to shooting in his recovery from December knee surgery. Williams said Anthony had gone through about “25 to 35%” of practice Thursday, and that his availability for the BC game would depend on how he feels after Thursday and possibly more work Friday.

Williams had previously said Anthony had basically little more than shooting in recent weeks.

Anthony had arthroscopic surgery Dec. 16 to repair a partially torn meniscus in his right knee. He averaged 19.1 points before the injury, though he said Monday night that he was feeling close to 100%.

___

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap