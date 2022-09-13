UN: Education for refugees very limited compared to hosts

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. refugee agency said in a new report Tuesday that access to education for refugees remains very limited compared to their counterparts in host countries and called for all youngsters forced to flee their countries to have access to quality schooling.

According to the report entitled “All Inclusive The Campaign for Refugee Education,” 42% of refugee children globally were enrolled in pre-school education in the academic year 2020-2021, 68% were in primary school, 37% in secondary school, and 6% in higher education.