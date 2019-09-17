UMaine system moves toward systemwide accreditation

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Maine's public university system is taking steps to switch to a single accreditation system for its seven schools.

The University of Maine System's board of trustees on Monday approved a recommendation by Chancellor Dannel Malloy for a single, statewide accreditation for the 30,000-student system.

Previously, each university was individually granted approval based on New England Commission of Higher Educations standards.

Bangor Daily News reports that moving to a systemwide accreditation will allow schools to pool resources and will ultimately benefit the student.

University leaders have not yet decided how a single accreditation will affect faculty positions and tuition.

Information from: Bangor Daily News, http://www.bangordailynews.com