UConn student hurt in fall from dorm window

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Two University of Connecticut students have been taken to the hospital after one of them fell from a third-floor window in a residence hall.

A UConn spokeswoman says emergency personnel responded to a dorm in the Northwest residential area about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

They found one student on the ground below the window, and a second who also needed medical attention in a dorm room.

Both were initially taken to Windham Hospital, but the person who fell from the window was transferred to Hartford Hospital.

The UConn spokeswoman said both have been stabilized. No additional information about the students was made public.

The Northwest residential area is comprised of six dorms that combined house more than 1,000 first-year students.