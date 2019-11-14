Tuition increases approved at Rhode Island colleges

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Students at Rhode Island’s three state colleges could be paying more in tuition next fall following a vote by state education officials.

WJAR-TV reports the proposal would boost tuition $438 per year at the University of Rhode Island for in-state students; $681 a year for in-state students at Rhode Island College; and $160 a year for in-state students at the Community College of Rhode Island.

The Office of Post-Secondary Education says the hikes are needed to help meet Gov. Gina Raimondo's goal of having 70% of Rhode Islanders earn a post-secondary degree or certificate by 2025.

The proposed hikes will be reviewed by the Office of Management and Budget and the governor may then submit them as part of her upcoming budget.

Raimondo has said she opposes tuition hikes.

