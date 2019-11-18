Trustees approve new degree program for UW

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — The University of Wyoming’s Board of Trustees has approved a new computer science education certificate program that will help Wyoming K-12 teachers become qualified to teach computer science curriculum.

The Laramie Boomerang reports that the computer science certificate program is planned to become available for the spring 2020 semester on-campus and online.

It will be collaboratively offered by UW’s College of Engineering and College of Education

Anne Alexander is associate vice provost for undergraduate education at UW.

Alexander says the program will be especially relevant now that the Wyoming Legislature has mandated such teaching in K-12 schools.

In related action last week in Laramie, the board of trustees gave the go-ahead for proposed bachelor’s degree programs in neuroscience and early childhood education to move forward.

