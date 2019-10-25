Troy sanctions second fraternity over hazing

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Troy University has suspended a second fraternity for the rest of the semester over allegations it was mistreating new members.

Dean of students Herb Reeves tells WSFA-TV that a review found Delta Kappa Epsilon was using excessive exercise, sleep deprivation and alcohol to haze pledges.

Fraternity members won't be allowed to participate in any on-campus or social activities.

Delta Kappa Epsilon is the second fraternity suspended this academic year over allegations of hazing. The Troy chapter of Sigma Chi received a similar penalty last month.

Officials temporarily called off new member activities at all the school's fraternities during a review of alleged hazing violations. Other groups have since been allowed to resume operations.