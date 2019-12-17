Timeline: Josh Gordon's troubled NFL career

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Josh Gordon's oft-troubled football career took another turn on Monday when he was suspended indefinitely by the NFL for violation of league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs and substances of abuse. His troubles began in college when he was was suspended indefinitely while at Baylor for violation of team rules and have continued throughout his NFL career. Monday's suspension was the eighth time he's been officially suspended by the league or his team during his professional career. A rundown of Gordon’s timeline:

2012

After sitting out the 2011 college football season. Gordon is selected in the second round of the supplemental draft by the Cleveland Browns. He appears in all 16 games for the only time in his career.

2013

Gordon is suspended by the league for violating its substance abuse policy. He misses two games before being reinstated on Sept. 16. Gordon has career highs of 87 catches, 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns over the final 14 games.

2014

Before the season, Gordon is suspended for a year for violating the substance-abuse policy. The suspension is later reduced to 10 games and he is reinstated on Nov. 17. Gordon is later suspended for the season finale by the Cleveland Browns for violating team rules.

2015

Gordon is suspended one year by the league in February for alcohol use.

2016

Gordon’s initial application for reinstatement by the league in April is denied because of another failed drug test. Gordon is eventually reinstated by the league in late July and allowed to participate in training camp, but is suspended for the first four games. Gordon opts to enter a rehab program rather than play when the suspension is up and misses the entire season.

2017

Gordon applies for reinstatement in the first half of the year and is denied. He is conditionally granted reinstatement in fall and returns for the final five games of the season.

2018

Gordon is traded from Cleveland to New England in September. He appears in 11 games with the Patriots before being suspended indefinitely in late December for violating the substance-abuse policy.

2019

Gordon is reinstated by the league during training camp. Gordon appears in six games with the Patriots before being placed on injured reserve and eventually released. Gordon signs with Seattle on Nov. 1. He appears in five games and is suspended indefinitely on Dec. 16 for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancing drugs and substances of abuse.

