Texas says internal review found no more admissions fraud

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The University of Texas says an internal review of athletics admissions found no additional cases of students fraudulently awarded entry after the school was snared in a national bribery scandal.

Former Texas coach Michael Center pleaded guilty in April to accepting about $100,000 in bribes for helping a student get into Texas as tennis recruit despite not playing the sport competitively.

School President Greg Fenves on Monday recommended admissions changes to ensure coaches provide more detailed assessments of recruits and deeper scrutiny by school officials. Those steps are designed to ensure a student is a legitimate athlete.

The review covered more than 800 athletes enrolled from summer 2012 to spring 2017, and all men's tennis athletes over the last 18 years.