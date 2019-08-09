Teen gets 1-year sentence in fatal school shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama teenager has been sentenced to one year in jail for a shooting that killed a classmate inside a high school in Birmingham.

Jefferson County Circuit Judge Clyde Jones sentenced 18-year-old Michael Jerome Barber on Thursday for the death of Courtlin Arrington at Huffman High School last year.

Barber was originally charged with felony reckless manslaughter. But jurors convicted him on a lesser, misdemeanor charge of criminally negligent homicide in June.

The defense argued Arrington was killed after asking to see a handgun that Barber had brought to school. The two were friends and classmates.

Barber told the court he doesn't have the words to express his sorrow.

Arrington's mother, Tynesha Tatum, says she can't forgive Barber, and no mother should have to visit her daughter at a cemetery.