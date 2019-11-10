Teachers choosing among 13 to join Maryland education board

BALTIMORE (AP) — Public and private school teachers can now start voting on their choice to represent their interests on the Maryland State Board of Education.

WBAL-TV reports that voting began Sunday to choose an active school teacher from among 13 teacher candidates to fill a board seat. A bill approved during this past legislative session directed the teacher election. Voting ends Nov. 17, with the results to be released Dec. 23. The winner will serve 2½ years on the board.

Maryland State Education Association President Cheryl Bost says it'll be good to have an active practitioner of teaching on the board to provide a voice for the profession. Teachers with active certificates are getting emails with candidate biographies.

Another new board seat will be filled by a parent.