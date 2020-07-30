TAL Education: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) _ TAL Education Group (TAL) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $81.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Beijing-based company said it had net income of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 18 cents per share.

The education services provider posted revenue of $910.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, TAL Education said it expects revenue in the range of $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion.

TAL Education shares have climbed 63% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TAL