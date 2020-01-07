Suspended New Mexico professor sues to return to work

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A University of New Mexico professor who was suspended for all of 2020 after the school found he violated sexual harassment policies is seeking a return to work.

Anderson School of Management associate professor Nick Flor last week filed a lawsuit to halt his yearlong suspension without pay, the Albuquerque Journal reports.

The suspension also prohibits Flor from working elsewhere for more than 39 days during the yearlong suspension.

The lawsuit says the university violated Flor's due process rights during its investigation into a relationship between Flor and a graduate student.

Flor denied that he violated any policies, and his attorney said he wasn’t given a fair chance to defend himself.

University officials declined to comment on Flor’s case.

Flor is also seeking a temporary restraining order preventing the suspension from going into effect while the case is pending, said Nicholas Hart, Flor’s attorney.

“It is just unfathomable to me that a tenured professor could have this type of suspension – it’s essentially a termination – and have no hearing at all,” Hart said.