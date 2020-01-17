Superintendent: Cafeteria worker wrong to take away lunch

WELLINGTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio school superintendent apologized to a middle school student and said it was wrong for a cafeteria worker to take away his lunch tray over a $6 debt after the student had sat down to eat.

Ed Weber, superintendent of the Wellington Exempted Village School District in northeast Ohio's Lorain County, said he met with the eighth-grader on Thursday, the day after his lunch tray was removed by the head cook, and told the student it never should have happened.

The student told Weber it was OK, according to the Lorain Morning Journal.

“I told him how much I appreciate him saying that, but I told him it's not OK," Weber said.

Wellington students are allowed to carry a $20 lunch charge.

A video confirmed what happened after the boy's father complained.

The worker was taken off the job and could face discipline once the district completes an investigation, Weber said.