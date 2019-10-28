Students brave tear gas to join Iraq's protests

Iraq security forces fire tear gas to disperse anti-government protesters during a demonstration in Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. Protests have resumed in Iraq after a wave of anti-government protests earlier this month were violently put down.

BAGHDAD (AP) — Thousands of students have joined Iraq's anti-government protests, defying a government order and tear gas from security forces.

The students skipped classes at several universities and secondary schools in Baghdad and across the Shiite south on Monday to take part in the protests. The demonstrations are fueled by anger at corruption, economic stagnation and poor public services.

In Baghdad's Tahrir Square, the epicenter of the protests, demonstrators chanted: "It's a student revolution, no to the government, no to parties!"

Security forces have fired tear gas and stun grenades to keep protesters from crossing a main bridge leading to the Green Zone, home to government offices and embassies.

At least 219 people have been killed in clashes with security forces since the protests began earlier this month.