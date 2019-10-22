Student experiment glitch prompts WVU building evacuation

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A spokesman for West Virginia University says a campus building has been evacuated after a student's chemical lab experiment went awry.

WVU spokesman John Bolt says students, faculty and staff in the engineering research building on the Evansdale campus were ordered out Tuesday. No injuries were reported.

Bolt says WVU issued an alert by text message. Drivers of vehicles in a parking area also were ordered to move them. No other buildings were affected.

Bolt says police and fire crews helped remove some materials from the research building as a precaution.

He says the building is expected to reopen Wednesday.