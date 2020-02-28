Strategic Education: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $28.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.29. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.13 per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $263.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $81.1 million, or $3.67 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $997.1 million.

Strategic Education shares have fallen 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 15% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STRA