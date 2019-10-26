Stomach bug hits students, staff prompts Monday closure

CONYERS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia elementary school will be closed Monday after a widespread stomach bug made students and staff ill.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports district officials said Friday they decided to close Shoal Creek Elementary amid a "rapid increase of students and staff with gastroenteritis."

In a letter to parents, administrators said the school is working with the Rockdale County Health Department to limit the impact of the illness, which is likely due to norovirus. District spokeswoman Cindy Ball says they've implemented deep cleaning procedures and will continue those protocols throughout the weekend.

Ball says 14% of students were absent Thursday. By Friday, that number jumped to 22%.

Shoal Creek was one of two county schools to close in March after a suspected norovirus outbreak sickened hundreds.

It's expected to reopen Tuesday.

