States get access to final portion of federal school relief

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts and Rhode Island gained access to an additional $750 million in federal education relief Wednesday after the U.S. Education Department approved plans detailing how they will use the funding to reopen schools and get students caught up on learning.
The states are among the first to get approval for spending plans explaining how they will spend their shares of a $123 billion infusion of federal education relief. Arkansas, South Dakota, Texas, Utah and Washington, D.C., also had their plans accepted Wednesday.