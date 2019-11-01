South Carolina college now has 18 confirmed cases of mumps

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Officials have confirmed seven more cases of mumps at a South Carolina college, bringing the total number of cases to 18 since the state declared an outbreak in September.

News outlets report the new cases of the viral disease at the College of Charleston were confirmed Thursday.

College spokesman Mark Berry says the college will operate normally "regardless of the number of positive mumps cases."

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control said the first case was confirmed on Sept. 17. It said the cases involve both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

Officials say some of the cases aren't infectious but students should monitor themselves. Vaccination is also recommended.

Symptoms of mumps include headache, fever, tiredness and muscle aches. It can be transmitted through air droplets from coughs and sneezes.