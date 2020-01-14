Snow causes more school, road closures in Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — Freezing temperatures and more snowfall created hazardous driving conditions and caused more school delays and closures in the Puget Sound area.

Overnight snow prompted Seattle Public Schools to institute a two-hour delay Tuesday for the second day in row, while districts in Bellevue, Issaquah, Everett and Federal Way were among those closing.

And driving was tricky in some areas. Highway 2 remained closed Tuesday morning between Gold Bar and Stevens Pass and a jackknifed semi-truck caused westbound Interstate 90 to close near Ellensburg.

The westbound lanes of the Highway 520 floating bridge, which connects Seattle and its eastern suburbs, reopened after about 30 vehicles crashed on the slippery roadway Monday evening. Washington State Department of Transportation crews treated the bridge with salt and sand.

Winter Storm Watches have been posted for Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning for much of the northern half of Western Washington, with another 3 to 5 inches possible in the Seattle area and high winds forecast for Whatcom County and the San Juan Islands.

And forecasters say additional snowfall is possible Wednesday night into Thursday, before warmer temperatures and rain are expected by the weekend.