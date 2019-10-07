Shooting near college leaves 1 man dead, 1 wounded

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — State police say a shooting near a college in southern Pennsylvania has left a Philadelphia man dead and another wounded.

But it's not clear what sparked the shooting, which occurred around 8:15 p.m. Sunday a few blocks away from the campus of Shippensburg University.

State police say the body of 21-year-old Shakur Myers was found near a vehicle. The wounded victim, 21-year-old Samir Stevenson, was flown to a hospital and remains in critical condition.

It's not yet known if either victim attended the university.