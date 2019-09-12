Seminoles hire former South Florida coach Leavitt as analyst

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Former South Florida coach Jim Leavitt has been hired by Florida State as a senior defensive analyst.

Coach Willie Taggart announced the hire on Thursday before the Seminoles' practice. Leavitt was the defensive coordinator on Taggart's staff at Oregon in 2017.

Leavitt was USF's coach from 1997-2009, guiding the program from Division I-AA to a top-5 ranking in his time at the school. He has also been an assistant coach with the San Francisco 49ers, University of Colorado and Oregon before parting ways with the Ducks after the 2018 season.

The Seminoles (1-1) are 124th among the 130 FBS teams in total defense (520 yards per game) and 121st in scoring defense (40 points per game). Next up is a road trip to No. 25 Virginia, which features dual-threat quarterback Bryce Perkins.

___

