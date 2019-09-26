School probes reports of racial taunts at volleyball match

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island school district is investigating reports that some of its students directed racial taunts at another school's volleyball team during a match.

The reported taunts occurred Tuesday in a girls' match between Burrillville High and Central Falls High.

Central Falls coach Richard Sousa and parent Maria Pedraza say they heard Burrillville students say "Go back to your own country." They say many Burrillville fans wore American flag-themed clothing and sang patriotic songs.

Central Falls Superintendent Stephanie Downey Toledo said players were subjected "to both passive and overt racism."

Burrillville Superintendent Michael Sollitto says fans choose themes for every game and the theme for Tuesday's game was red, white and blue.

He says students found to have made racist or intimidating comments would be dealt with "severely and swiftly."