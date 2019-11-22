School employees struck while breaking up student fights

CINCINNATI (AP) — At least three employees at an Ohio high school were struck this week while breaking up student fights, police said.

Police responded to reported altercations on Monday and Tuesday at Mount Healthy High School in suburban Cincinnati, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

Two students were taken to the Hamilton County Juvenile Youth Center on assault charges, police said.

Mount Healthy police responded to reports of a fight Monday afternoon. One teacher reported being injured.

A 15-year-old student was taken into custody, police said. Administrators told police the student was previously expelled and not allowed on campus.

Officers were called to the school for another fight on Tuesday. A 16-year-old female student struck the school principal and a security guard in the face, police said.