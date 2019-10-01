Sahuarita police: Teen is accused of online school threats

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police in the Tucson suburb of Sahuarita say they've arrested a juvenile in connection with online threats against three area schools.

Due to the threats, the Sahuarita Unified School District canceled classes Tuesday but they're expected to resume Wednesday.

Police say a juvenile has been charged with both felony and misdemeanor charges of making terrorist threat, interference/disruption of an educational institution and use of electronic device to threaten.

They say the teenager allegedly is connected to the second threat, involving a picture of actual firearms and comments about shooting hundreds of students.

Threats were circulated on social media Monday that resulted in extra police presence at Sahuarita schools and Pueblo High School in Tucson.

Police continue to investigate the threats.

The name and gender of the suspect hasn't been released.