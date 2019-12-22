Quick action urged in voting residency case in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Both sides in the court fight over a new law that affects voting in New Hampshire agree that the state Supreme Court should act quickly.

The law, which took effect in July, ended the state’s distinction between “domicile” and “residency” for voting purposes. That means out-of-state college students who vote in New Hampshire are now subject to residency requirements, such as getting New Hampshire driver’s licenses or registering their cars in the state.

U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Laplante, who is presiding over a lawsuit brought by two Dartmouth College students, recently refused to block the law for the upcoming presidential primary and sent several questions to the Supreme Court for review.

The plaintiffs are asking for an expedited process, with filings due Jan. 13. They argue voters need judicial guidance before the Feb. 11 primary, and that a delay could mean the court case would still be pending for the November general election.

The state agreed that the litigation should be resolved as soon as possible to eliminate confusion.