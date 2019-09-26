Prescott Valley police arrest boy for alleged school threats

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Prescott Valley say a 13-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly making threats against the middle school he attends.

They say the teenager allegedly stated Wednesday that he would bring guns to school and shoot students and teachers at Bradshaw Mountain Middle School.

Police investigated the incident and arrested the boy Wednesday night.

They say the teen has been booked into the Yavapai County Juvenile Detention facility on suspicion of terroristic threats and disrupting an educational facility.

The name of the teenager isn't being released because he's a juvenile.